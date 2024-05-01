FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$108.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

