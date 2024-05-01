FY2024 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Boosted by Analyst

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.88. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $229.00 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.22 and a 200 day moving average of $223.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

