FY2024 EPS Estimates for McGrath RentCorp Lifted by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McGrath RentCorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.39. The consensus estimate for McGrath RentCorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 30,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,643,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,329,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

