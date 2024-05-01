FY2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Universal Health Services in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $14.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.83. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.47 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.44 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UHS. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.79.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.8 %

UHS opened at $170.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $183.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $427,353,000 after acquiring an additional 134,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $214,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,650 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,463,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,059,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,047,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

