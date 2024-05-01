FY2025 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,977 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 199,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.