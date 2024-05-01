Gambling.com Group Limited to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gambling.com Group in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gambling.com Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

GAMB stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $321.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.90. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 185,485 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 195.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

