GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90, Briefing.com reports. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.35 EPS.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance
GEHC stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.
GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.
