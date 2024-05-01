GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of JOB opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.