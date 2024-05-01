GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of JOB opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
