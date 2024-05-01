Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Update

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNLX. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Genelux alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genelux

Insider Buying and Selling at Genelux

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $50,588.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 71,078 shares of company stock valued at $250,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 0.3% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 26.6% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genelux Price Performance

GNLX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. 57,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Genelux has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.