Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Update

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on GNLX. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Genelux
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 0.3% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 26.6% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genelux Price Performance
GNLX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. 57,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Genelux has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $40.98.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
