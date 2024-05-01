Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Price Performance

NYSE:GENI opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

