Gerdau (GGB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, analysts expect Gerdau to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

