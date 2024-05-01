German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

German American Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,459. The company has a market capitalization of $945.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 25.83%. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,113. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GABC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

