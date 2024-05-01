German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
German American Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,459. The company has a market capitalization of $945.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Insider Activity
In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,113. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GABC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
