Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.7 days.

Shares of GRRMF remained flat at $105.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.59.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

