Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.7 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
Shares of GRRMF remained flat at $105.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.59.
Gerresheimer Company Profile
