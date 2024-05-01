Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.570-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.57-4.82 EPS.

StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ROCK traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.92. 54,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,219. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

