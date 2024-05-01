Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 319,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 155,896 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $6.00.
Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Business Travel Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.