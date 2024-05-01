Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 319,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 155,896 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $6.00.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

About Global Business Travel Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 228,149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. American Express Co bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,721,000. Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,473,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 176,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after buying an additional 410,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.