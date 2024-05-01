Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,196 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 292,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. 3,476,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.