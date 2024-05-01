Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

CAT stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.25. 1,247,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

