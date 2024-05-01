Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.9% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.59.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. 10,201,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,751,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

