Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,702 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

