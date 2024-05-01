Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,254,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,792. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.56.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

