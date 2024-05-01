Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 21,804 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 218.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Celsius by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,142 shares of company stock valued at $32,441,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $71.87. 1,156,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. Celsius’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

