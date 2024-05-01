Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 4,717 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. 37,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.