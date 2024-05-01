Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 34,647 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.16. 840,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,565. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

