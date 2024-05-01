Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,312,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,362,000 after purchasing an additional 645,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.15.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.46 on Wednesday, reaching $776.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,706. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $399.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $761.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.