Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. 72,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

