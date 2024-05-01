Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned about 0.08% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime Stock Down 0.3 %

Globus Maritime stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,309. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Maritime ( NASDAQ:GLBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.