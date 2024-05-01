GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s previous close.

GDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.08. 270,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $127.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

