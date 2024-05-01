Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several brokerages have commented on GFI. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Gold Fields Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of GFI opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Gold Fields will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1717 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gold Fields by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $116,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

