Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on GOGL. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GOGL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 587,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,758. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.39. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

