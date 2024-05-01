Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Position Decreased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSHD. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 0.1 %

GSHD stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,713.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,582 shares of company stock worth $1,141,849 and have sold 66,293 shares worth $5,104,822. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

