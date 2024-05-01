GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Up 15.6% in April

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 137,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

NASDAQ:GP opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.40.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of GreenPower Motor worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.