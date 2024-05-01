Gresham Technologies plc (GHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gresham Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Gresham Technologies stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Gresham Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 113 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 164 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £135.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,400.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.17.
Gresham Technologies Company Profile
