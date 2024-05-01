Gresham Technologies plc (GHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gresham Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Gresham Technologies stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Gresham Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 113 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 164 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £135.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,400.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.17.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

