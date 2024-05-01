Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $4.40 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $4.40 million and $199,168.77 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,123.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.77 or 0.00708438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00133179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00042848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00204728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00047662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00099149 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

