Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 27.29% and a negative net margin of 16.15%.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. 9,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,828. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.40. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.
