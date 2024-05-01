H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

HTHT opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. H World Group has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 478,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in H World Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,432,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

