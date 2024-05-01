Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of HLMAF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. 1,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.