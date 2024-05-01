Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Halma Stock Performance
Shares of HLMAF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. 1,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Halma Company Profile
