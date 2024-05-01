Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney Co. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWCPZ opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

