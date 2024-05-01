Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Down 7.4% in April

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 151.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 266,949 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 59.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2,264.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 238,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 228,365 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 93,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $469.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43.
HAFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
