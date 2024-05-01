Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Down 8.9% in April

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 8,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,821.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,154 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after buying an additional 2,677,338 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after buying an additional 2,484,825 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,257,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,879,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,011,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 1,205,380 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,252. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

