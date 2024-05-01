Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Harmony Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. 272,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.