Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 995,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071,599. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,295 shares of company stock worth $3,707,595. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

