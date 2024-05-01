Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 8,230,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 19.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Hasbro by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Hasbro Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

