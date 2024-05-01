Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Up 13.2% in April

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.3 %

HWKN traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. 8,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.24 million. Analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

