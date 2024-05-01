H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HEES stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 224,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $728,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,328,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,789 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

