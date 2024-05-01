Head-To-Head Analysis: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) versus Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo 5.28% 6.07% 3.64% Snap -26.99% -45.02% -14.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Snap 2 15 9 0 2.27

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vimeo currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Snap has a consensus price target of $14.79, indicating a potential downside of 1.80%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Snap.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $417.21 million 1.45 $22.03 million $0.13 27.62 Snap $4.61 billion 5.40 -$1.32 billion ($0.81) -18.59

Vimeo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vimeo has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vimeo beats Snap on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, story ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.