Head to Head Contrast: Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and Fielmann Group (OTCMKTS:FLMNY)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and Fielmann Group (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and Fielmann Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker -9.44% -16.36% -8.66% Fielmann Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warby Parker and Fielmann Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $669.77 million 1.74 -$63.20 million ($0.54) -21.73 Fielmann Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 25.42

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fielmann Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warby Parker. Warby Parker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fielmann Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.2% of Warby Parker shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Warby Parker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Warby Parker and Fielmann Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 5 3 0 2.38 Fielmann Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warby Parker presently has a consensus target price of $16.29, suggesting a potential upside of 38.78%. Given Warby Parker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than Fielmann Group.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fielmann Group

Fielmann Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Fielmann Group AG in July 2023. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Fielmann Group AG is a subsidiary of Korva SE.

