Head-To-Head Survey: SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) & Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) and SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concrete Pumping and SolarMax Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $442.24 million 0.81 $31.79 million $0.35 19.00 SolarMax Technology $54.14 million 8.19 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Concrete Pumping has higher revenue and earnings than SolarMax Technology.

This table compares Concrete Pumping and SolarMax Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping 4.81% 7.76% 2.61% SolarMax Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Concrete Pumping and SolarMax Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 2 0 0 2.00 SolarMax Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.82%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than SolarMax Technology.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats SolarMax Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About SolarMax Technology

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. The Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Riverside, California.

