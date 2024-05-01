Head to Head Survey: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -19.18% -27.80% -14.04% Veritone -42.97% -120.37% -12.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HeartCore Enterprises and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritone 0 2 0 0 2.00

Veritone has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.03%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Veritone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $21.85 million 0.81 -$4.19 million ($0.19) -4.45 Veritone $127.56 million 0.97 -$58.62 million ($2.15) -1.52

HeartCore Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritone. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veritone beats HeartCore Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

