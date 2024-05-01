Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 418.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. 615,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Compass Point decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

