Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 418.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.3 %
Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. 615,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
