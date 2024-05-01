Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $43.17.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

