Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.
Heartland Financial USA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $43.17.
Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
